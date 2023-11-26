Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Williams Trading

Williams Trading reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.47.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,178 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.