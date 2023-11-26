Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.85. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 244,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 104.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,300,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,301 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.