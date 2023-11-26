NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $625.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.38.

NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average of $430.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

