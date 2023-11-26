Northland Securities Downgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $3.20 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 over the last 90 days. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emeren Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Emeren Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emeren Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

