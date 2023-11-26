LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at $48,314,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,076. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
