UBS Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $580.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,586.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,682,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $731,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 656,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $285,693,000 after purchasing an additional 128,491 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,705.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

