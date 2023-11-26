NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.40. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

