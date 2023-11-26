Morgan Stanley Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $839.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 316,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

