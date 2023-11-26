Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,903,956.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simrat Randhawa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,903,956.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 101,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,676 over the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,644,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.