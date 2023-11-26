GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut GitLab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.21.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.19.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,030,952.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

