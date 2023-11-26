StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $43.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.