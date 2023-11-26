Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.