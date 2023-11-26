StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $592,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $141,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 166,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7,097.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.