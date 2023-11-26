StockNews.com Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

