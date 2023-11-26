KeyCorp Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $245.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.21.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.49. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

