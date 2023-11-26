American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.25.

NYSE:AFG opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $144.62.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

