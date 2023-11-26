HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

