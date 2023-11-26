Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

