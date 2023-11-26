Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

NYSE:CHS opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

