Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.91. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 370,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 368,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.