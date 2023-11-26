Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.