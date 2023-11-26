StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,481.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

