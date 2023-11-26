Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.