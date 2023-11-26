Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.