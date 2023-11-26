Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
