Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

