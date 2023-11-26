Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.