Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

