Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Gannett Stock Performance
NYSE GCI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.45.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $25,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.
