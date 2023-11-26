Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,304,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,689.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 60,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,008,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,278.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $25,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

