Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $146,100.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

