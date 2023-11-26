InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,278,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,278,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,541.70 per share, with a total value of $18,166,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,940,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,980,700,063.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $49,413,996. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

