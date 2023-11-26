BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.