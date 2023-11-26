Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.