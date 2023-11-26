Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

