Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Purchases £1,960 in Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,452.15).

Savannah Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:SAV opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Friday. Savannah Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Further Reading

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

