Pepe (PEPE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $491.04 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Pepe has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $491.04 million and approximately $76.88 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,481,332,889,206.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000112 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $66,651,740.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

