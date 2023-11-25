ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,222.62 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

