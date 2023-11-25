DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0248

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $12.15 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00139397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007939 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

