Verasity Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $75.96 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

