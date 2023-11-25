Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Grin has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $722,179.59 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.10 or 0.00600236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00455501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00126452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

