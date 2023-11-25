Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0326 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $31,803.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00189234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00600878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00454600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00126599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,148,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

