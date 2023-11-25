aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $316.82 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. aelf has a market cap of $316.82 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,215,556 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

