KILT Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,197.19 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48,833,327,628,504.70 billion and $108,197.19 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

