Beldex Price Reaches $0.0517 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $305.94 million and $2.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.86 or 0.05508072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,748,830 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,008,836 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

