Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 25th (ACRX, AGRX, ARGO, ARKR, ARL, ATRA, BIOC, DGLY, FLNT, GHL)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, November 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

