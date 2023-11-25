Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 25th (ACRX, AGRX, ARGO, ARKR, ARL, ATRA, BIOC, DGLY, FLNT, GHL)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, November 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

