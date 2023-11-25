Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0618 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $134,719.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00140221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,559.79 or 1.60039555 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.