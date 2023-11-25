GXChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.