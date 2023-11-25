Bridgewater Associates LP Has $24.23 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

LEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 426,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.79. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

