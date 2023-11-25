Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $33.29 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and $633,412.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005461 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,666,372 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.