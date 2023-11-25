Avalanche Price Reaches $21.22 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $21.22 or 0.00056107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $321.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,099,276 coins and its circulating supply is 365,066,366 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

