Decred Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $226.96 million and $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.49 or 0.00038307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,664,548 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

