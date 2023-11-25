B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,612 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $467.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,059. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.01.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

