The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $626,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $443.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.